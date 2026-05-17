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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Marlins On May 17

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Aranda has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .277 BA, .384 OBP and .471 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 24 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs (7th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.94 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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