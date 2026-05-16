Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Marlins On May 16

Aranda is hitting for a .280 BA, .389 OBP and .473 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 24 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs (8th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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