Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Marlins On May 15

Aranda is hitting for a .284 BA, .387 OBP and .480 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 23 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs (5th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

The Marlins will send Janson Junk (2-3) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.

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