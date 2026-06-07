Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Marlins On June 7

Aranda is hitting for a .271 BA, .382 OBP and .463 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 34 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 44 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.