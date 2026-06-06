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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Marlins On June 6

Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Aranda has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .276 BA, .385 OBP and .472 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 34 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 44 runs (8th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Lake Bachar (0-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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