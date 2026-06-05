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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Marlins On June 5

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, June 5 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Aranda has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .275 BA, .381 OBP and .474 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 34 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs (10th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Ryan Gusto will start for the Marlins, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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