Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Marlins On June 5

Aranda is hitting for a .275 BA, .381 OBP and .474 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 34 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs (10th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Ryan Gusto will start for the Marlins, his first of the season.

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