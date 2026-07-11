Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Mariners On July 11

Aranda is hitting for a .291 BA, .389 OBP and .453 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 46 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 61 runs (14th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Logan Gilbert (7-5) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.