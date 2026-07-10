Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Mariners On July 10

Aranda is hitting for a .287 BA, .387 OBP and .448 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 45 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 61 runs (12th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Luis Castillo (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.79 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.