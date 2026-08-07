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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 7

Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Aranda has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .285 BA, .374 OBP and .432 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 55 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 71 runs (12th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (8-6) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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