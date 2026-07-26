Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Guardians On July 26

Aranda is hitting for a .282 BA, .377 OBP and .438 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 50 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs (14th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.68 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.