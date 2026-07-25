Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Guardians On July 25

Aranda is hitting for a .283 BA, .378 OBP and .440 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 49 runs. In 444 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs (14th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 3.86 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.