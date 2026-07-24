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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Guardians On July 24

Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Aranda has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .283 BA, .378 OBP and .442 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 48 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs (14th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Cantillo (8-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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