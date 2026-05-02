Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Giants On May 2
Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Aranda has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Aranda is hitting for a .218 BA, .331 OBP and .445 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 17 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Giants.
Landen Roupp (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.55 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.