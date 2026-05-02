Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Giants On May 2

Aranda is hitting for a .218 BA, .331 OBP and .445 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 17 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.55 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

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