Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Dodgers On June 16

Aranda is hitting for a .276 BA, .380 OBP and .451 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 35 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 48 runs (11th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

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