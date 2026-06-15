Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Dodgers On June 15

Aranda is hitting for a .272 BA, .375 OBP and .449 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 35 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 48 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Angels.

The Dodgers are sending Eric Lauer (2-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.47 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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