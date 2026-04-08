Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Cubs On April 8

Aranda is hitting for a .244 BA, .327 OBP and .511 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored five runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (12th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Colin Rea will take the mound to start for the Cubs, his first this season.

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