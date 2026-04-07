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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Cubs On April 7

Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Aranda has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .220 BA, .313 OBP and .488 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored five runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in nine runs (13th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Javier Assad takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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