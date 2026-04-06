Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Cubs On April 6

Aranda is hitting for a .216 BA, .318 OBP and .432 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored four runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.