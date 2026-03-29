Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Cardinals On March 29
Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Aranda has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Aranda had a .316 BA, .393 OBP and .489 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .883 and he scored 56 runs. In 422 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 59 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Dustin May gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.