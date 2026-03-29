Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Cardinals On March 29

Aranda had a .316 BA, .393 OBP and .489 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .883 and he scored 56 runs. In 422 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 59 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.

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