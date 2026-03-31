Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Brewers On March 31
Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Aranda has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Aranda had a .316 BA, .393 OBP and .489 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .883 and he scored 56 runs. In 422 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 59 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.
Brandon Woodruff starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.