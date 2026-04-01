Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Brewers On April 1

Aranda had a .316 BA, .393 OBP and .489 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .883 and he scored 56 runs. In 422 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 59 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second of the season.

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