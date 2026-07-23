Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Blue Jays On July 23

Aranda is hitting for a .286 BA, .382 OBP and .447 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 48 runs. In 435 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs (13th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.70 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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