Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Blue Jays On July 22

Aranda is hitting for a .289 BA, .385 OBP and .452 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 48 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 6) against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher (3-3 with a 3.65 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.