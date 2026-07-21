Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Blue Jays On July 21

Aranda is hitting for a .289 BA, .386 OBP and .454 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 48 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs (13th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.

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