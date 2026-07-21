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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Blue Jays On July 21

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Aranda has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .289 BA, .386 OBP and .454 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 48 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs (13th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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