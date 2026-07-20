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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Blue Jays On July 20

Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, July 20 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Aranda has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .290 BA, .388 OBP and .457 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 48 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 64 runs (13th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Dylan Cease (6-4 with a 2.56 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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