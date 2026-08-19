Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 19

Aranda is hitting for a .285 BA, .369 OBP and .425 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 59 runs. In 536 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 76 runs (16th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.59 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.