Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 18

Aranda is hitting for a .286 BA, .371 OBP and .428 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 59 runs. In 531 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 76 runs (16th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Jose Soriano (9-6 with a 3.23 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season.

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