Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Athletics On Aug. 12

Aranda is hitting for a .285 BA, .373 OBP and .432 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 57 runs. In 507 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 73 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-8) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He has a 7.04 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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