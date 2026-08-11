Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 11

Aranda is hitting for a .288 BA, .375 OBP and .436 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 57 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 73 runs (14th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.