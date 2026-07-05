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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Astros On July 5

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Aranda has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .287 BA, .390 OBP and .455 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 45 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 58 runs (13th in MLB). He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (6-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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