FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Astros On July 3

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, July 3 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Aranda has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .292 BA, .397 OBP and .465 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 44 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 58 runs (10th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Royals.

Spencer Arrighetti (7-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News