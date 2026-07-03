Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Astros On July 3

Aranda is hitting for a .292 BA, .397 OBP and .465 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 44 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 58 runs (10th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Royals.

Spencer Arrighetti (7-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.