Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Angels On June 13

Aranda is hitting for a .272 BA, .377 OBP and .451 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 34 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 48 runs (11th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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