Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Angels On June 13
Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, June 13 at 10:07 p.m. ET. Aranda has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Aranda is hitting for a .272 BA, .377 OBP and .451 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 34 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 48 runs (11th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Angels.
Jose Soriano (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.