Jonah Heim And Athletics Face White Sox On July 11

Heim is hitting for a .237 BA, .297 OBP and .468 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 20 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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