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Jonah Heim
Oakland Athletics

Jonah Heim

Oakland Athletics • #15 C

Jonah Heim And Athletics Face White Sox On July 11

Jonah Heim and the Athletics will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Heim has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Heim is hitting for a .237 BA, .297 OBP and .468 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 20 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonah Heim

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