Jonah Heim And Athletics Face Twins On July 26

Heim is hitting for a .233 BA, .285 OBP and .429 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 21 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.99 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

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