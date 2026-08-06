Jonah Heim And Athletics Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 6

Heim is hitting for a .232 BA, .285 OBP and .434 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 24 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

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