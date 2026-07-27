Jonah Heim And Athletics Square Off Against Red Sox On July 27
Jonah Heim and the Athletics will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, July 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Heim has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Heim is hitting for a .228 BA, .280 OBP and .420 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 21 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Twins.
The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (5-6) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.31 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.