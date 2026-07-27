Jonah Heim And Athletics Square Off Against Red Sox On July 27

Heim is hitting for a .228 BA, .280 OBP and .420 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 21 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (5-6) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.31 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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