Jonah Heim And Athletics Play Red Sox On Aug. 9

Heim is hitting for a .230 BA, .284 OBP and .423 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 25 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with two RBIs against the Red Sox.

Patrick Sandoval (1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.