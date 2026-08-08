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Jonah Heim
Oakland Athletics

Jonah Heim

Oakland Athletics • #15 C

Jonah Heim And Athletics Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 8

Jonah Heim and the Athletics will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Heim has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Heim is hitting for a .231 BA, .285 OBP and .427 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 25 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett (7-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonah Heim

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