Jonah Heim And Athletics Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 8

Heim is hitting for a .231 BA, .285 OBP and .427 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 25 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett (7-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.