Jonah Heim And Athletics Take On Red Sox On Aug. 7

Heim is hitting for a .234 BA, .289 OBP and .433 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 25 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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