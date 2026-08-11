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Jonah Heim
Oakland Athletics

Jonah Heim

Oakland Athletics • #15 C

Jonah Heim And Athletics Face Rays On Aug. 11

Jonah Heim and his Athletics will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Heim has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Heim is hitting for a .227 BA, .279 OBP and .417 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 25 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Nick Martinez (11-3) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 129 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonah Heim

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