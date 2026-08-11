Jonah Heim And Athletics Face Rays On Aug. 11

Heim is hitting for a .227 BA, .279 OBP and .417 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 25 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Nick Martinez (11-3) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 129 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.