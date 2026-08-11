Jonah Heim And Athletics Play Rays On Aug. 10

Heim is hitting for a .230 BA, .283 OBP and .424 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 25 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Red Sox.

The Rays are sending Freddy Peralta (5-9) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.37 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.

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