Jonah Heim And Athletics Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 21

Heim is hitting for a .230 BA, .284 OBP and .433 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 20 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.