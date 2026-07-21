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Jonah Heim
Oakland Athletics

Jonah Heim

Oakland Athletics • #15 C

Jonah Heim And Athletics Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 21

Jonah Heim and his Athletics will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Heim has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Heim is hitting for a .230 BA, .284 OBP and .433 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 20 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonah Heim

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