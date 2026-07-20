Jonah Heim And Athletics Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 20
Jonah Heim and his Athletics will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, July 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Heim has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Heim is hitting for a .231 BA, .286 OBP and .439 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 20 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Mitch Bratt (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.