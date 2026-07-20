Jonah Heim And Athletics Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 20

Heim is hitting for a .231 BA, .286 OBP and .439 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 20 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Mitch Bratt (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.

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