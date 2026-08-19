Jonah Cox And Giants Play Guardians On Aug. 19

Cox is hitting for a .286 BA, .286 OBP and .514 SLG with a 44.7% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored four runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Cox has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Parker Messick will look for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 2.59 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.