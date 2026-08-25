John Rave And Royals Play Blue Jays On Aug. 25

Rave is hitting for a .215 BA, .282 OBP and .462 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 12 runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Rave has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.