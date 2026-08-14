John Rave And Royals Take On Angels On Aug. 14

Rave is hitting for a .234 BA, .308 OBP and .489 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored seven runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in two runs. Rave has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Dodgers.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He has a 7.20 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

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