Joey Wiemer And Nationals Square Off Against Phillies On April 1

Wiemer had a .236 BA, .279 OBP and .436 SLG with a 37.7% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .715 and he scored six runs. In 61 plate appearances, he hit three home runs and drove in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will look to Cristopher Sanchez (1-0) in his second start of the season.

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