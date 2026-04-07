Joey Wiemer And Nationals Face Cardinals On April 7

Wiemer is hitting for a .476 BA, .577 OBP and .857 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 19.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.434 and he has scored seven runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Matthew Liberatore (0-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.