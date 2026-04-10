Joey Wiemer And Nationals Square Off Against Brewers On April 10

Wiemer is hitting for a .440 BA, .533 OBP and .760 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.293 and he has scored seven runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Aaron Ashby gets the call to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.

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