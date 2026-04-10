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Joey Wiemer
Washington Nationals

Joey Wiemer

Washington Nationals • #21 CF

Joey Wiemer And Nationals Square Off Against Brewers On April 10

Joey Wiemer and the Washington Nationals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Wiemer has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wiemer is hitting for a .440 BA, .533 OBP and .760 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.293 and he has scored seven runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Aaron Ashby gets the call to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joey Wiemer

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