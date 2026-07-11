Joey Meneses And Athletics Play White Sox On July 11
Joey Meneses and his Athletics will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Meneses has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Meneses is hitting for a .118 BA, .238 OBP and .118 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .356 and he has scored one run. In 21 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.
Bryan Hudson (3-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.25 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.