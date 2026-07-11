Joey Meneses And Athletics Play White Sox On July 11

Meneses is hitting for a .118 BA, .238 OBP and .118 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .356 and he has scored one run. In 21 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson (3-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.25 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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